Pahalgam Aftermath: Tourism Operators Ordered To Refund Bookings

In an official communication issued by the Deputy Director (E&S), referencing Circular No. Reg/100/368/DTK dated April 26, 2025, the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, directed all tourist trade operators - including hoteliers, guesthouse owners, homestay and houseboat operators, travel agents, and excursion providers - to ensure necessary assistance to tourists.

“In view of the present circumstances, all stakeholders in the tourism sector are requested to refund any booking amounts received and waive cancellation fees to mitigate the inconvenience caused to tourists,” the letter stated.

Tour operators have been asked to comply with the directive in both letter and spirit to uphold the region's reputation as a tourist-friendly destination.

The order comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, after which several hotels including 5-Star and those owned by big businessmen, refused to follow refund orders. Despite clear directives from the Ministry of Tourism and the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department mandating full refunds, many hotels are offering“credit notes” instead of returning the money.

A circular issued by the tourism department following the April 22 incident instructed all tourism service providers - including hotels, houseboats, homestays, and travel agents - to waive cancellation fees and refund booking amounts.“All tourist trade operators must offer necessary assistance to tourists and refund booking amounts to affected stakeholders,” the circular reiterated.

However, complaints from tourists and travel agents suggest that many hotels are either delaying refunds by up to three weeks or refusing them outright. Some hotels have informed customers that their advance payments have already been invested, making immediate refunds difficult.

