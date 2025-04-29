Boom To Bust: How Kashmir Tourism Tanked After Pahalgam Tragedy

KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

The wooden gate of Aadil Ahmad's guesthouse in Aharbal swings open every few hours, but no one walks in. The bookings have vanished. The tourists are gone. And the hills above the waterfall, once humming with trekkers and tea stalls, now sit in uneasy silence.

“Everything stopped overnight,” Aadil says.“We thought 2025 would be our best season since the lockdowns and pandemic. Instead, it's the worst kind of experience.”

It has been just over a week since terrorists opened fire on tourists at Baisaran in Pahalgam, killing 26 people in an attack that shocked even a region hardened by conflict.

Within days, the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the closure of 48 tourist resorts across the Valley. There was no detailed roadmap on how long the closures would last.

Places like Doodhpathri, Bangus, Sinthan Top and Verinag - which have slowly emerged as new favourites among visitors looking for lesser-known escapes - were abruptly closed off. In Srinagar, even the Jamia Masjid, the historic mosque in the heart of the old city, was temporarily taken off the tourist map.

“No one is saying security is not important,” said Shaista Jan, who runs a hillside homestay in Yousmarg.“But the way it was handled made everyone panic. We had no clarity. Just orders.”

Shaista had spent months preparing her home for guests - restocking mattresses, repainting rooms, even borrowing money to expand the kitchen. But all her bookings were cancelled after Pahalgam tragedy, before the new order came as a fresh blow.

Industry leaders say the damage is already widespread.“We have lost 90% of our bookings,” said a top hotelier.“The government should have anticipated the economic fallout. A more measured approach could have helped balance safety and livelihood.”

Tourism in Kashmir isn't just a business - it's the spine of a seasonal economy. Every year, from April to June, thousands of families make their living from hotel bookings, taxi rides, pony services, food stalls, handicrafts, and guiding treks through alpine trails. For many, this window is the only time they earn enough to survive the rest of the year.

Recent official data shows just how high the stakes are. In the first three months of 2024, Kashmir recorded over 2.1 million tourist arrivals - the highest ever for the period. The tourism department had projected the April-June quarter to exceed 3.5 million visitors, based on advance bookings. That optimism has now been replaced with cancellations and refund requests.

In Pahalgam, Ghulam Nabi, a pony handler for nearly two decades, said he has barely made a few hundred rupees since the attack.“This is the season when we earn everything. Now it feels like we've been erased.”

At Srinagar airport, arrivals have dropped sharply. Passenger footfall fell from 17,653 on April 23 to just over 14,000 by April 26. Airlines say flights are running, but the seats are half-empty.

Even those who don't work in the travel sector directly are feeling the pinch. Photographers who shoot destination weddings, event planners, dry-fruit sellers and transporters say their work has come to a halt.

“We were finally recovering after years of disruption,” said a cab driver from Anantnag.“Now I spend the day just waiting for a call. But the phone doesn't ring.”

While some government officials have said the tourist resort closures are temporary and will be reviewed, there is still no clear timeline or official communication on what benchmarks will be used to reopen the sites.

Local tour operators say the uncertainty has made things worse.“People can handle bad news. But they cannot plan around silence,” said a travel agent in Srinagar.

Back in Aharbal, Aadil stands outside his empty guesthouse and stares at the hill road that usually carries a line of cars by this time of year.

“I still keep the lights on in the evening,” he says.“Just in case someone changes their mind and decides to come.”