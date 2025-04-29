Kashmir's Families With Pakistan Ties Face Sudden Deportation

Leaving behind her three children, all of whom were born in Kashmir, Fariyal's departure has created a situation of 'mourning' in the family.“She had all the documents. She was on a long-term visa that was valid till November 26,” Fariyal's brother-in-law said.“Her four-year-old daughter, Fatima, has been searching for her mother. We don't know how to console her.”

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir authorities began the deportation process of 59 Pakistani nationals, most of whom were natives of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The deportation is part of a series of significant actions taken by the government a day after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives.

According to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, all valid visas issued by the Government of India to Pakistani nationals, except long-term, and diplomatic visas, have been revoked with immediate effect from April 27. However, it has been observed that even women holding long-term visas (LTV) are being deported.

As per police sources, all the detained individuals had earlier been served notices to leave India by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CID Special Branch (SB) Kashmir, who also holds the charge of Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in Kashmir, they said.

Sources said that the detained Pakistani nationals will be facilitated to reach the Wagah border where they will be handed over to Pakistani authorities after completing necessary formalities.

These deportees were collected from various districts across the valley and transported in buses to Punjab, where they would be handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border. The majority of the deportees were wives and children of ex-militants, who had returned to the valley under the 2010 rehabilitation policy for former militants.

Of those being deported, 36 had been living in Srinagar, nine in Baramulla, nine in Kupwara, four in Budgam, and two in Shopian.

The move has triggered anxiety among the families involved, especially as many of the women have been living in Kashmir for years with established family ties.

So far, there has been no official public statement regarding the number of detentions, but sources confirmed that preparations are underway and being handled at senior administrative levels..

Shameema Akhtar, the mother of Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, who died in May 2022 while fighting terrorists, was said to be one of the deportees. However, she was later allowed to stay back.

“Reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged repatriation of the mother of Shaheed Constable Mudasir Ahmad @ Bindaas are false, baseless, and categorically denied,” Baramulla police said in a statement, adding that the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation

In a carefully worded clarification, Shameema's brother-in-law Mohammad Younus said martyr Mudasir's mother has returned home as she was not taken for deportation.“We are thankful to the Government of India,” Younus said.

Earlier, Mudasir's uncle had told reporters that his sister-in-law belonged to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and, as such, she should not have been deported.

“My sister-in-law is from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is our territory. Only Pakistanis should have been deported,” Younus said.

After Mudasir's death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family, and so did the Lieutenant Governor, twice, he said.

“My bhabhi was 20 years old when she came here and has been living here for 45 years now. My appeal to (PM Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah is that they should not do it,” Younus said.

Shameema had married Mohammad Maqsood, now a retired police officer, before the eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

The main Baramulla town square has been named Shaheed Mudasir Chowk in memory of the policeman.

Mir Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Pandrethan Srinagar who returned to Kashmir in mid eighties was deported along with his ailing wife and son late on Monday night. The family was taken away in an ambulance as terminally ill wife was on oxygen support. In a similar case, a woman who had recently given birth was deported, leaving her newborn behind.

A Pakistani national who married a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was also sent back from Jammu for deportation to her country of origin, officials said on Tuesday. Minal Khan, who was accompanied by her husband Munir Khan, a resident of Gharota, left Jammu for the Wagah border. She had married him online, they said.

She urged the government to not separate those who married in the country from their children.“We should be allowed to stay with the family,” Minal Khan said.

She, however, added,“We condemn the barbaric killings of innocents in the attack. They should be punished severely.”

In Baramulla's Delina, three families have gathered, each facing the same uncertainty and fear. Among them is 21-year-old Malaika, whose family is in a state of distress after receiving calls from the authorities about their documents. Malaika's mother, Imrana Mehar, originally from Pakistan, came to Kashmir in 2014 through Omar Abdullah's rehabilitation policy for the wives and children of former militants. Both Malaika and her sister were born in Pakistan and have lived in Kashmir since their early years.

“I know they will take us away soon,” inconsolable Malaika told Kashmir Observer over a phone call.“My father is ill, my mother works as a tailor, we can't bear this separation.”

Most of these women had married former Kashmiri militants who had crossed over to Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) for arms training during the height of militancy in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Over the years, many militants grew disillusioned with violence and sought to return home under a 2010 rehabilitation policy announced by the Omar Abdullah-led government.

The policy aimed to offer a peaceful reintegration to militants who had renounced militancy and wanted to live a normal life. However, it did not officially include a provision for the Pakistani wives they brought back with them.

Despite this gap, hundreds of families - mostly through the Nepal route - returned, believing they would be allowed to stay and rebuild their lives in Kashmir.

Initially, these women faced social and bureaucratic challenges but gradually integrated into local communities.

They raised families, sent their children to schools, and contributed quietly to local economies. Some even acquired basic documentation like Aadhar cards, voter IDs, and ration cards, further strengthening their ties to the region.

However, legal ambiguities about their citizenship status remained unresolved for years.

Now, facing the threat of deportation, the women say they feel trapped between two worlds - rejected by the country of their origin and denied acceptance in the place they now call home.

Several of them emphasize they have no future or social support back in Pakistan, where returning families are often viewed with suspicion or hostility.

“We have no home there anymore,” one woman said.“Our home is here - in Kashmir.”

Humanitarian Concern: Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the government to reconsider the decision to deport Pakistani citizens who are married to Indians and have been living here for many years

She said a compassionate approach needs to be adopted.

“The recent government directive to deport all Pakistani nationals from India has raised serious humanitarian concerns, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Many affected are women who came to India 30-“40 years ago, married Indian citizens, raised families and have long been part of our society,” Mufti said in a post on X.

She said deporting individuals who have lived peacefully in India for decades would be inhumane and would inflict deep emotional distress on the families.

“We urge the government to reconsider this decision and adopt a compassionate approach regarding women, children and elderly. Deporting individuals who have lived peacefully in India for decades would not only be inhumane but also would inflict deep emotional and physical distress on families who now know no other home,” she said.

Several Pakistani women married to ex-militants came to Kashmir in 2013 under the then-chief minister Omar Abdullah's policy that enabled the rehabilitation of ultras who had gone to Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir for arms training but abjured violence and wished to return to the Valley.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now