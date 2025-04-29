BOVIET SOLAR TO SHOWCASE NEW TOP-PERFORMING PV MODULES AT INTERSOLAR EUROPE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Boviet Solar's Gamma SeriesTM Monofacial and Vega SeriesTM Bifacial PV modules are crafted with advanced technology and built from durable components under strict quality control and high-tech manufacturing processes. Featuring N-Type, HJT cell, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs, these modules deliver higher power output, capture more light, and generate more energy. This ensures exceptional power, performance, and reliability for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar solutions, giving developers, installers, and EPCs the confidence and peace of mind they need for their investments.

"It's going to be a fantastic event, and we're proud to showcase how we're advancing solar."

Post thi

The company will display the latest module offerings :

Vega SeriesTM Mono-Monofacial PV Module I N-Type





Application Type: Residential



Maximum Power Output: 440 W



Design Type: Black Frame / Transparent Back



Module Efficiency: 22.53%



Module Dimensions: 67.80 x 44.65 x 1.19 inches



Module Weight: 44.09 lb

Module Code: BVM7609M-XXX-H-HC-BF

Vega SeriesTM Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-Type



Application Type: C&I / Utility



Maximum Power Output: 590 W



Design Type: Double Glass / Silver Frame



Module Efficiency: 22.84%



Module Dimensions: 89.69 x 44.65 x 1.38 inches



Module Weight: 70.55 lb

Module Code: BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

Vega SeriesTM Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-Type



Application Type: Utility



Maximum Power Output: 630 W



Design Type: Double Glass / Silver Frame



Module Efficiency: 23.32%



Module Dimensions: 93.78 x 44.65 x 1.3 inches



Module Weight: 71.65 lb

Module Code: BVM8611M-XXXR-H-HC-BF-DG

Vega SeriesTM Mono-Bifacial PV Module I N-Type



Application Type: Utility



Maximum Power Output: 730 W



Design Type: Double Glass / Silver Frame



Module Efficiency: 23.50%



Module Dimensions: 93.86 x 51.30 x 1.3 inches



Module Weight: 84.88 lb Module Code: BVM8611M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG

"We're looking forward to connecting with our partners and clients at Intersolar Europe, where we'll be sharing exciting developments at Boviet Solar," said Scott Chen, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. "It's going to be a fantastic event, and we're proud to showcase how we're advancing solar innovation and strengthening our global partnerships."

With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has been named a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, a Wood Mackenzie top 10 global bankable PV module manufacturer, and a Sinovoltaics top 10 global financially stable PV module manufacturer. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL Kiwa's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.

About Boviet Solar

Boviet Solar is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of high-performance Monocrystalline PV cells and high-quality Gamma SeriesTM Monofacial and Vega SeriesTM Bifacial PV modules for residential, commercial, industrial, community and utility-scale solar applications. Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial stability, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to produce top-performing PV modules, while fostering mutual partnerships, ensuring sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards.

Boviet Solar has earned a reputation for excellence, holding a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 ranking, being recognized as one of the top 10 most reliable PV module manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie and Sinovoltaics, and consistently rated as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, featuring an annual PV cell and PV module capacity of 3.0 GW, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other regional markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit

MEDIA INQUIRES:

Songül Atacan

Head of Global Brand and Marketing

Boviet Solar

[email protected]

SOURCE Boviet Solar