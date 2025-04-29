Semperis Appoints Former Microsoft VP Of Identity Security Alex Weinert Chief Product Officer

New Semperis Study Reveals the Public Safety on Critical Infrastructure in the U.S. and UK

Alex Weinert, Semperis' Chief Product Officer

Weinert to lead Semperis' product strategy and innovation, expanding its AI-powered identity security, cyber resilience, and disaster response leadership.

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis , a leader in AI-powered identity security and cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of Alex Weinert as Chief Product Officer. A recognized global authority in identity security, Weinert joins Semperis to spearhead the company's product vision and further expand its innovative offerings to help customers prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber disasters.

"I've admired Semperis from its inception while partnering with them in my previous role as VP of Identity Security for Microsoft. This was both because of Semperis' excellence as it advanced our shared identity security mission in hybrid environments and because of its mission of being a force for good. It is exciting to have the opportunity to help shape Semperis' offerings as it expands from its hybrid identity security leadership position to improve the overall operational resilience of global organizations," said Weinert.

Before joining Semperis, Weinert served as the Vice President of Identity Security at Microsoft, leading the product, security, and data science teams responsible for protecting billions of users signing into millions of apps on Microsoft's identity platforms. His team delivered the core defense technologies that form the cornerstone of Microsoft's Zero Trust offerings: Entra ID Protection, Entra Conditional Access, multifactor authentication, and the Microsoft Authenticator app, as well as a host of enterprise and consumer account defense and anti-fraud systems.

"Hybrid environments are the norm and threats are growing increasingly sophisticated, so AI-powered identity protection and cyber resilience is an imperative. Semperis' well-proven identity-first cybersecurity approach positions us uniquely to provide a broader resilience methodology supported by products and services that ensure the integrity of our customers' end-to-end environments. Our deep experience in responding to worst-case infrastructure compromise scenarios has led naturally to providing world-class disaster response capabilities. It's a very exciting time to come onboard," added Weinert.

Throughout his career at Microsoft, Alex served in a variety of engineering and product management roles on products such as MSN, Visual Studio, and Xbox, and identity-related products like Active Directory (AD), Forefront Identity Manager (FIM), and Microsoft account. In his most recent role at Microsoft, he collaborated closely with Semperis to advance identity security and was a keynote speaker at the company's 2023 and 2024 Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conferences.

"I share the excitement that all Semperians do in welcoming Alex as the company's Chief Product Officer," said Mickey Bresman, CEO, Semperis. "He is widely recognized as one of the world's foremost experts in identity security. His deep technical skills and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to innovate at the intersection of identity security and cyber resilience. Alex brings a unique perspective that will help us accelerate product excellence and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners in today's evolving threat landscape."

"Today, there is no more critical place to invest for global security than in digital identity. Semperis is positioned beautifully to extend its already impressive suite of offerings to provide identity integrity to organizations all over the world, meeting them where they are in their identity deployments. Even more exciting, Semperis can extend these capabilities to help prevent, respond to, and recover from organizational crises - evolving past identity resilience to encompass organizational resilience," added Weinert.

Weinert has been involved in a variety of charitable endeavors. He founded the Seattle Pediatric cancer charity Crush Kids' Cancer, which raised over $1M for adaptive T-cell immunotherapy treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and other groundbreaking treatments. He is also a board member for Sound Experience, which operates the historic schooner Adventuress as a platform for experiential, science-based environmental education, and a volunteer for the Seattle International Rescue Committee, focused on helping people impacted by conflict and disaster.

About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments-including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta-Semperis' AI-powered technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors.

As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference , HIP Podcast , and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid . Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world's biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.

