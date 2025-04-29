Justin Boots Expands Popular Frontier Collection With Four New Rugged Styles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Frontier Collection is designed for life on the move-whether you're navigating rugged ranchlands, heading to a rodeo, or making a statement in the city. Every pair is crafted from premium full-grain leathers and engineered for all-day, all-terrain comfort, featuring innovative technology and a timeless western silhouette. These are cowboy boots that don't just look good-they work hard, just like the people who wear them.

Each boot in the Frontier Collection is named after a legendary bucking bronc or bull from Frontier Rodeo Company, honoring the animals that have helped define the sport of rodeo. Like their namesakes, these boots embody boldness, toughness, and a little bit of wild spirit.

Introducing the New Frontier Styles:



Cowboy Town 11" Western – A rugged and reliable cowboy boot that blends tradition with edge. Available in Bay Brown and Midnight Black, this boot pays homage to the iconic rodeo town spirit.

Cowboy Town Suede 11" Western – A fresh twist on the original, this suede version brings rich texture in Chocolate Brown and Onyx Black, making it both rugged and refined.

Disco Man 11" Western – A nod to fearless energy and unmistakable flair, available in Midnight Black and Rustic Brown. This cowboy boot stands out in the arena and beyond. Wild Bill 11" Western – Built for the bold and adventurous, this cowboy boot in Leather Brown and Khaki Brown is made to go the distance-wherever that may be.

Beyond the bold aesthetic and heritage storytelling, the new Frontier boots deliver where it counts. Each pair features:



Premium full-grain or suede leathers for lasting durability

Ortholite® insoles and cushioned footbeds for superior comfort

Durable outsoles built for traction and stability in any environment Classic 11" shaft height and a true western profile for authentic style

All four new styles in the Frontier Collection are available now at Justin Boots and through authorized retailers nationwide.

About Justin

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots , cowgirl boots , work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats , jeans , belts, handbags , and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots .

