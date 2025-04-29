The Future Of Miami Starts Here: A Visionary Asset On Miami's Bayfront: A Landmark Site With Full Development Approvals

Hilco Real Estate Sales Launches Global Campaign for Landmark Fully Entitled Development Site in Downtown Miami

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate Sales (HRE), a division of Hilco Global, is pleased to announce the international offering launch of 340 Biscayne Boulevard-a transformative, fully entitled mixed-use development in the heart of Downtown Miami, offering unmatched views of Biscayne Bay, the Port of Miami and Miami Beach.

The HRE team, led by Jeffrey Azuse, executive vice president, along with Terence Rochford, Stephen Madura and Christine McDermott, has been exclusively engaged to identify a strategic development partner, lender, contributing investor or purchaser for this generational asset. HRE representatives are accepting Indication of Interest (IOI) offers through June 16, 2025.

A Rare Waterfront Trophy Asset

Located at the iconic intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and NE 4th Street, directly across from Bayfront Park and steps from Kaseya Center, Bayside Marketplace and Brightline Station, this 0.91-acre parcel is among the last of its kind in Miami's urban core. With direct connectivity to South Beach and Miami International Airport, the site's accessibility, visibility and prestige are unparalleled.

The property tentatively named Regalia on the Bay is fully entitled for the development of an 82-story vertical tower totaling 1.44 million square feet. Zoned T6-80-O, approvals allow for a dynamic mixed-use program with 959,568 net sellable square feet, envisioned to include:



365 luxury residences

120-key five-star hotel

Expanded wellness & longevity center

Culinary gourmet hall & rooftop sky lounge Business center, coworking spaces and curated commercial areas

Regalia on the Bay: A New Standard for Urban Living

Designed to elevate the lifestyle experience in Downtown Miami, Regalia on the Bay will merge cutting-edge wellness technologies, culinary innovation and resort-caliber amenities. The development's layout supports flexibility in unit mix or income stream adaptation, allowing future partners to tailor the program to evolving market demands.

According to Stephen Madura, Senior Vice President at HRE:

"With its strategic location in the heart of Miami's economic engine, visionary design and the developer's track record, 340 Biscayne is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute to the city's next iconic chapter."

Jeffrey Azuse, Executive Vice President at HRE, adds:

"Regalia on the Bay blends luxury with function while offering diversified income streams-from residential and hotel units to commercial and hospitality platforms-ensuring long-term value, sustainability and relevance in a global city on the rise." "There is no comparable site available in Downtown Miami with this level of entitlement, location and scale. It's a rare opportunity to lead the next wave of Miami's evolution."

Miami: The Epicenter of Innovation and Global Culture

Once a seasonal destination, Miami has transformed into a year-round international hub, now coined "Silicon Beach" for its thriving tech and finance scene. The city's recognition as Bon Appétit's 2023 Food City of the Year , along with multiple James Beard Award nominations in 2025 , only add to its global prestige. Miami continues to attract major players including SoftBank and Elon Musk's Boring Company, solidifying its future as a global capital for business, innovation and culture.

With a booming economy, robust foreign investment and enhanced infrastructure-highlighted by Brightline's high-speed rail expansion-Downtown Miami is undergoing rapid transformation, and 340 Biscayne is uniquely positioned to lead the next phase.

About Hilco Real Estate Sales

Hilco Real Estate Sales (HRE), a Hilco Global company, is a trusted advisor and transaction specialist for some of the largest, most complex real estate holdings in the U.S. and globally. With over two decades of experience and billions in secured value, HRE's team is deeply versed in strategic asset positioning, complex deal structures, capital optimization, and delivering results across ever-changing markets.

Hilco Real Estate Sales has been exclusively retained to lead the international offering of 340 Biscayne-a transformative, fully entitled 82-story mixed-use development with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach and the Port of Miami. Recognized for their expertise in structuring and marketing complex, high-value real estate assets, HRE was selected for their proven ability to generate global exposure, attract qualified capital and maximize value. Leveraging their extensive network and strategic approach, HRE has launched a full-scale international campaign to secure a visionary development partner, contributing investor or buyer-someone ready to shape this iconic site into a flagship destination that defines the future of Miami.

For further information, please contact Jeffrey Azuse at (847) 418-2703 or [email protected] , Stephen Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected] and Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected] .

For further information on the property, terms of participation or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales or call (855) 755-2300.

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED