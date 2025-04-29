Biomarkers Market To Grow At 13.1% CAGR From 2024 To 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$63.7 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$130.2 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Product type, technology, therapeutic area, end user
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
|
Market drivers
|
. Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.
. Advances in omics and imaging technologies.
. Demand for personalized medicine.
Interesting facts:
-
Genomics was once the main focus in biomarker research, but now proteomics is becoming more important, especially for cancer and brain diseases. Proteomics studies proteins to understand diseases better, with mass spectrometry serving as a key tool.
AI and machine learning are also crucial in finding and analyzing biomarkers. These technologies can quickly process large amounts of data to discover new biomarkers more efficiently than traditional methods.
Emerging startups
GRAIL Inc. : GRAIL focuses on early cancer detection using blood-based biomarker testing. It aims to detect cancer at its earliest stages when it is most treatable. In February 2025, GRAIL partnered with award-winning actress Kate Walsh to launch Generation Possible, an educational initiative to raise awareness of multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the biomarker market's projected size and growth rate?
-
The market is projected to grow from $63.7 billion in 2023 to $130.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period.
2. Which segments are covered in the report?
-
The biomarker market is segmented by product type, technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region.
3. Which product type will be dominant over the forecast period?
-
Consumables will have the highest share in the market by product type throughout the forecast period.
4. Which region has the fastest-growing market?
-
Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market.
Market leaders include:
-
Abbott
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bayer AG
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Bruker
Danaher Corp.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
GE Healthcare
Illumina Inc.
Jeol Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Promega Corp.
Qiagen
Revvity
Shimadzu Corp.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information or any of these reports or to make a purchase, please contact [email protected] .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
Logo:
SOURCE BCC Research LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment