Biomarkers Market To Grow At 13.1% CAGR From 2024 To 2029

"Biomarkers at the Forefront of Personalized Medicine: Revolutionizing Diagnostics, Enabling Early Disease Detection, Tailored Therapies, and Improved Patient Outcomes"

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, " Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets " is expected to grow from $70.5 billion in 2024 to $130.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 through 2029.

The report covers the market's size, growth trends, product types, technologies, therapeutic areas, and end-users. It includes instruments, consumables, services, software, and technologies such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging, and bioinformatics. The report also examines therapeutic areas such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases and end users such as academic institutions and hospitals. It covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World and profiles leading companies and industry trends.

This report is particularly relevant at the moment due to the growing demand for personalized medicine, which requires biomarkers to predict patient responses to treatments. It analyzes current trends in biomarker research and how they align with individualized patient care. Rapid genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics advances, driven by technologies such as next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry, and machine learning, are revolutionizing biomarker identification and validation.

The factors driving the market include:

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases increases the need for biomarkers, which aid in early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring.

Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies: Omics (genomics, proteomics, metabolomics) and advanced imaging techniques have transformed biomarker research, enabled precise identification and analysis of biological markers, and enhanced our understanding of diseases.

Demand for Personalized Medicine: Biomarkers are crucial in personalized medicine, helping to tailor treatments to individual patients based on their genetic and molecular profiles, resulting in more effective and targeted therapies with fewer side effects.

Report Synopsis