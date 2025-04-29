Food Recovery Initiative Delivers Over 58,000 Pounds Of Nourishment To Greater Brainerd, MN Community In Under One Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Central Lakes Community College has made notable strides in local food security initiatives, distributing over 58,000 pounds of surplus food this school year. This August, Central Lakes Community College was one of five community colleges that were awarded FRN grants as part of the organization's inaugural cohort of Community College chapters . "We're being intentional about building chapters at community colleges," states Regina Harmon, FRN Executive Director. "Our data analysis revealed that two-year community colleges are more frequently located in areas with greater food access and food waste disparities across the U.S. We are proud of the achievements of our first community college cohort, and we are grateful to Central Lakes Community College for leading the way to feeding more people, faster."

Erich Heppner, Director of Student Life at Central Lakes College, said, "Our partnership with the Food Recovery Network has been transformational. Not only have we mobilized a significant amount of fresh, high-quality produce, but we have also engaged our students in meaningful work that benefits the community. The energy and commitment from our student employees are inspiring; they are actively driving solutions to food insecurity and taking pride in making a difference every day."

As Food Recovery Network prepares to expand its community college initiative into its second year, Central Lakes Community College is also gearing up to broaden its efforts this summer and fall. There has been strong interest in FRN's second national community college cohort- grant applications for the 2025 school year close tomorrow, April 30th.

In addition to the initiative at Central Lakes Community College, Minnesota is home to six other college chapters, including Bemidji State University, Carleton College, Macalester College, Minnesota State University, Mankato, St. Olaf College, and the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Together, these chapters recovered over 60,000 pounds of surplus food throughout 2024.

In the past year, FRN has also launched an elementary school produce distribution initiative in the greater St. Paul area, with support from Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy. FRN distributes free fresh surplus produce at Title 1 elementary schools to benefit young children and families experiencing hunger, while also supporting local farmers.

FRN's national produce distribution initiative is also funded in part by Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and The Ida and Robert Gordon Family Foundation.



To join the food recovery movement and help expand FRN's efforts to reach even more individuals facing food insecurity

To interview Regina Harmon, Executive Director

Food Recovery Network (FRN) is a national nonprofit that mobilizes 8,000 college students, food providers, and local businesses in the fight against climate change and hunger by recovering perishable food across the supply chain that would otherwise go to waste and donating it to organizations that feed people experiencing hunger. As the largest student-led movement recovering surplus food and ending hunger, FRN's programs are on nearly 200 college campuses and 100 food businesses in 46 states and D.C., and they have recovered more than 22.9 million pounds of food to date – the equivalent of 19 million meals donated to feed individuals experiencing hunger and 7419.5 metric tons of CO2e prevented from entering our atmosphere.

