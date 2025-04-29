EMGS – Annual Report For 2024 - ESEF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") on 24 April 2025, where EMGS published its audited financial statements and annual report for 2024.

As noted by the Company in that stock exchange notification, the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) 2024 annual report would be published on or about 29 April 2025.

The ESEF file is attached to this stock exchange notification and will also be available on .

Contact

Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.



About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

Attachment

5967007LIEEXZXI7OG55-2024-12-31-0-en