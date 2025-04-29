Bristol Sports Hall Of Fame Presents: 'Seeking Success & Leaving A Legacy' An Evening With Sports And Business Icons

Seeking Success & Leaving a Legacy An Evening with Sports & Business Icons

Bristol Sports Hall of Fame presents“Seeking Success & Leaving a Legacy” May 13. Tickets at bshof. Celebrate Bristol pride and perseverance.

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bristol Sports Hall of Fame Presents:“Seeking Success & Leaving a Legacy” – An Evening with Sports and Business IconsHometown Leaders Return to Bristol for a Night of Inspiration and LegacyThe Bristol Sports Hall of Fame proudly announces "Seeking Success & Leaving a Legacy", a one-night-only event celebrating perseverance, leadership, and triumph, to be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bristol, CT.Three distinguished individuals who grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, and attended local schools-Malcolm Huckaby, Donovan Clingan , and Jay Calnan -will take the stage for an unforgettable evening celebrating success, perseverance, and the lasting impact of their hometown roots.Malcolm Huckaby, a former NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst, will host the evening. With a deep understanding of the game and a passion for mentorship, Huckaby will bring insight, energy, and heart to the stage.Donovan Clingan, rising NBA player and former Bristol Central High School standout, will share his journey from playing on local courts to shining under the national spotlight, showing how determination and hard work can turn a dream into reality.Jay Calnan, accomplished CEO and philanthropist, will speak on the leadership principles that have guided his career. As co-founder of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofi t connecting children with serious illnesses to college athletic teams, Calnan is dedicated to making a diff erence far beyond the boardroom.Though their careers have taken them to the national stage, each of these inspiring speakers credits Bristol as the foundation of their values, work ethic, and drive. This powerful event brings their stories full circle-back to where it all began.Attendees can hear exclusive insights and reflections on overcoming obstacles,building a legacy, and striving for greatness while supporting vital communityinitiatives.Participating Sponsors: Tom & Melanie Barnes Family Fund, Thomaston Savings Bank, Bristol Arts & Culture FundProceeds from the evening will benefit:The Boys & Girls Club of BristolThe Main Street Community Foundation's Men & Boys FundThe Women & Girls FundTickets are now available at bshof for $20 for adults and $5 for students.Seating is limited, so early purchase is highly recommended.Join us for an unforgettable night of stories, inspiration, and community impact.

Hal Kilby

Bristol Sports Hall of Fame

+1 860-212-0496

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.