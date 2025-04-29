Atticus Publishing Proudly Present, 'Split Soul Frozen Father Living Dead,' By Hany Fouad

Navigating the Shadows: A Journey Through Moral Ambiguity

CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and social worker, Hany Fouad, announces his latest book, "Split Soul Frozen Father Living Dead ," a profound narrative exploring the blurred lines between life and death, and the erosion of morality in a haunting realm of existential struggle.In this gripping tale, readers are drawn into a world where the protagonist battles unseen forces, and their very soul is torn by internal and external conflicts. The chilling presence of the protagonist's father, a once warm figure now a frozen shell trapped between life and death, casts a long shadow over the story, symbolizing the unresolved emotional and ethical dilemmas faced by the character.As the narrative unfolds, the protagonist engages in a desperate fight to maintain their moral integrity amid the looming darkness that pervades their world. "Split Soul Frozen Father Living Dead" delves deep into themes of moral ambiguity, the essence of human spirit, and the complex interplay of good and evil within all of us.Hany Fouad, with a background in social work and education, crafts a story that is not only compelling but also reflective of broader social issues-particularly the impact of isolation and the importance of mental health. His inspiration for writing this book stems from a desire to raise awareness about the challenges faced by isolated or legally separated children and the ensuing stress that can affect brain health across generations.This novel joins a distinguished list of works by Fouad, including "Divided Circles ", "Can Childhood Dreams Foretell Destiny ", and "From Pyramids to Space," each sharing a common thread of challenging societal norms and advocating for justice and understanding."Split Soul Frozen Father Living Dead" is available for purchase at major retailers and online. It is a must-read for those who appreciate psychological thrillers with a profound moral and philosophical grounding.About Hany Fouad: Hany Fouad is a business professional, social worker, and accomplished author with a degree in French language education. His career has been dedicated to tackling pressing social issues through his writing and professional endeavors. Fouad's work consistently strives to enlighten and inspire, urging readers to reflect on the societal impacts of our actions and choices.

