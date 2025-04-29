Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

2025-04-29 03:15:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. : Today announced that pharmaceutical industry veteran Timothy J. Garnett, M.D., has been nominated to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 28, 2025. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $1.57.

