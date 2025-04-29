Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Profound Medical Corp.

Profound Medical Corp.


2025-04-29 03:15:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Profound Medical Corp. : Announced initial perioperative data from the Level 1 post-market CAPTAIN trial comparing the safety and efficacy of the TULSA procedure with radical prostatectomy in men with organ-confined, intermediate-risk, Gleason Score 7 (Grade Group 2 and 3) prostate cancer. Profound Medical Corp. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $6.66.

MENAFN29042025000212011056ID1109488340

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search