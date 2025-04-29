403
Profound Medical Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Profound Medical Corp. : Announced initial perioperative data from the Level 1 post-market CAPTAIN trial comparing the safety and efficacy of the TULSA procedure with radical prostatectomy in men with organ-confined, intermediate-risk, Gleason Score 7 (Grade Group 2 and 3) prostate cancer. Profound Medical Corp. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $6.66.
