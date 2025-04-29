403
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:41 AM EST - Amerigo Resources Ltd. : Announced that the April 9 news release incorrectly indicated the release of Q1-2025 financial results on May 5. Amerigo will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, and will release Q1-2025 financial results on Wednesday May 7, at the market open. Amerigo Resources Ltd.
shares T are trading unchanged at $1.76.
