Abrasilver Resource Corp.


2025-04-29 03:15:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:56 AM EST - AbraSilver Resource Corp. : Reports additional encouraging drill results from its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina. The latest drill results from the JAC Extension zone continue to demonstrate multiple high-grade, near-surface silver intercepts beyond the current conceptual open pit limits. These assays represent the final results from the successful Phase IV exploration campaign. AbraSilver Resource Corp. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $3.06.

