403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abrasilver Resource Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:56 AM EST - AbraSilver Resource Corp. : Reports additional encouraging drill results from its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina. The latest drill results from the JAC Extension zone continue to demonstrate multiple high-grade, near-surface silver intercepts beyond the current conceptual open pit limits. These assays represent the final results from the successful Phase IV exploration campaign. AbraSilver Resource Corp. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $3.06.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment