Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Visit The Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation

2025-04-29 03:12:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (TCHF) administrative building today.

TCHF President Aktoty Raimkulova welcomed the guests and provided an overview of the Foundation's work in preserving the shared heritage of Turkic peoples. Leyla Aliyeva commended the Foundation's efforts to promote the rich history and culture of the Turkic world on a global scale, highlighting the importance of engaging more youth in the Foundation's projects and events.

The visitors toured the TCHF museum, where they explored traditional handicrafts and various exhibits reflecting the tangible and cultural heritage of the Turkic nations. They also watched a cultural program featuring Turkic music and dance performances.

After the visit, Leyla Aliyeva signed the Foundation's guest book.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, established on the initiative of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, aims to preserve, restore, and promote Turkic culture and heritage through various projects and events. Its members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye, with Hungary participating as an observer. The organization's headquarters is located in Baku.

