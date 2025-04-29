MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already using ammunition on the front lines that was purchased by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) from the Polish company PHU Lechmar.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to a statement from SBGS Spokesperson Andrii Demchenko.

"A portion of the ammunition from the UAH 23 billion procurement has already been delivered to Ukrainian troops," Demchenko stated.

According to him, "this includes various types of ammunition that are critically needed by our defenders on the front line to stop the enemy and maintain a balance of power."

He emphasized that the SBGS maintains continuous oversight of delivery schedules and the fulfillment of signed contracts.

Demchenko noted that the agency continues its work within the delegated authority to procure ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 23 billion. He clarified that payments for the contracts were made at the end of December 2024, with deliveries scheduled throughout the year.

"This does not mean that all goods will be delivered by the end of the year. Deliveries are already underway, and the supplier - PHU Lechmar, whom some critics have tried to portray as a 'front company' - is adhering to the agreed schedules," Demchenko said.

sends another batch of strike drones to Ukrain





As reported, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak previously claimed that procurement of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the State Border Guard Service from the Polish company PHU Lechmar Sp.z.o.o. had resulted in delayed deliveries worth UAH 1.7 billion.

Demchenko clarified that the accounts receivable related to Lechmar's missed delivery deadlines totaling UAH 1.7 billion are unrelated to the UAH 23 billion contract from the Ministry of Defense. He asserted that the topic of the UAH 23 billion delegated to the SBGS for ammunition purchases continues to be used for manipulation.

Photo: gov