EU Wants To Separate Accession Talks With Ukraine, Moldova - Commissioner Kos

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Union wants to separate the membership negotiation processes regarding Ukraine and Moldova so that the latter sees no delays due to the blocking by Hungary.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in an interview with Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

“We are already discussing this (the issue of separating the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova - ed.) with the member states. No country is against opening the first cluster of negotiations with Moldova. I hope that we will find a solution and be able to open not only the first cluster, but all clusters this year,” she said, according to the text published in Ukrainian.

To a clarifying question from a journalist, Kos confirmed that the separation could take place in June.

As reported, during a press conference following the Ukraine-EU Association Council, which took place in Brussels on April 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to open all six clusters in the membership negotiations with the EU as early as this year.

At the same time, the Minister for European Union Affairs of the Polish presidency of the EU, Adam Szlapka, stated on April 10 during the Ukraine-EU business forum in Brussels that Hungary continues to block the start of negotiations with Ukraine from the first cluster ,"Fundamentals", and theat the chances of it being opened by June 30, when the term of the Polish presidency of the EU is coming to an end, have significantly decreased.