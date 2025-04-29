Kremlin Says 30-Day Ceasefire Only Possible With“Nuances” Considered

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday effectively dismissed Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, saying it would only be possible if certain“nuances” are taken into account.

This was reported by Radio Liberty , as cited by Ukrinform.

According to Peskov, the 30-day ceasefire proposed earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is only feasible with the inclusion of“nuances” previously outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Without addressing these issues, it is difficult to agree to such a long-term ceasefire,” Peskov stated.

He also accused the Ukrainian side of“manipulations,” claiming it has not given a direct response to Putin's earlier proposal for a three-day ceasefire.

The 30-day ceasefire, with a possibility of extension, was originally proposed by Ukraine at the initiative of the United States in mid-March. At the time, Putin responded that Moscow did not reject the proposal but insisted there were“nuances.” These included issues of control and verification, as well as the requirement for Ukraine to halt mobilization and arms deliveries during the ceasefire.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stated that Moscow views a suspension of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine as a condition for any ceasefire.

Ukraine responds to Putin's '': Why wait until May 8?

Earlier, Putin had declared a ceasefire from May 8 to 10 to mark the Victory Day, a holiday celebrated in Russia. During this period, Russia claimed it would halt all military operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded that there is no need to wait until May 8 to implement a ceasefire - it can happen immediately.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized that they support a permanent, not temporary, ceasefire.

On April 19, Putin previously announced a ceasefire for the Easter holiday. However, Russian forces reportedly violated the ceasefire 2,935 times during that period.