Ukraine Loses Nearly 50% Of Its Gas Production Due To Russian Attacks PM Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This winter, Russia carried out a series of large-scale attacks on Ukraine's gas extraction infrastructure, causing a loss of nearly 50% of the country's total gas production.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on April 29, according to Ukrinform referring to his Telegram channel .

"Ukraine has gone through the third wartime heating season, and now we are actively preparing for the next winter. We are implementing a set of measures to strengthen our energy system," Shmyhal stated.

He noted that the Ukrainian government team had visited Washington last week. One of their top priorities was securing additional resources to enhance energy resilience.

"We signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for €270 million. Additionally, the Norwegian government is providing a €140 million grant. These funds will be used to purchase approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas to ensure Ukrainian homes have light and heat next winter," he added.

At the same time, Shmyhal emphasized that the massive Russian strikes this winter significantly damaged Ukraine's gas production infrastructure, cutting output by almost half. The government is currently working to compensate for the losses, including through imports.

"Since the beginning of the year, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas have already been contracted. Naftogaz will also purchase 300 million more cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Polish company Orlen," he stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the 2024–2025 heating season, Russia launched nine large-scale and dozens of smaller attacks against Ukraine's energy system.