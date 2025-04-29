Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia Region, Woman Injured

2025-04-29 03:12:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched six strikes at a community in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a woman.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians launched at least six strikes at one of the communities. Private homes and an agricultural enterprise were damaged,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, a 68-year-old woman sustained injuries.

Earlier, monitoring channels had reported that Russian artillery was shelling Zaporizhzhia district.

Read also: Enemy launches over 540 attacks on Zaporizhzhi a region in past day

As previously reported by Ukrinform, nine people remain hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia after being wounded in an airstrike on the city on April 22.

