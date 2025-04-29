European Commission On Putin's 'Ceasefire': Russia Should Not Wait Until May 8 To Stop Violence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) If Russia truly wants a ceasefire, it should not wait until May 8 to halt its aggression and could stop the violence immediately.

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said this at a briefing on Tuesday, when asked to comment on Vladimir Putin's announcement of a ceasefire from May 8 to 11, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Hipper said that the European Commission's stance is clear: Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any moment, and there is no justification for delaying such action.

She added that Russia's international reputation is that of an aggressor, and that the country should be judged based on its actions, not declarations. She noted that Ukraine had already agreed to an unconditional ceasefire over a month earlier. The EU, she said, continues to support Ukraine in its efforts to achieve a lasting and comprehensive peace.

Commenting on recent reports that the U.S. administration might withdraw from the peace negotiation process, Hipper said that, while European support for Ukraine remains a priority, it is important for such efforts to be backed by allies.

Zelensky on Putin's 'ceasefire': No need to wait until May 8 to stop the fighting

She stressed that Ukraine must be supported in a way that ensures it negotiates from a position of strength. That is why EU member states committed EUR 23 billion in military aid for 2025. According to her, the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table as well.

Putin declared a ceasefire between May 8 and 10. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by saying that there was no need to wait until that date to stop the fighting, as it could be done immediately.