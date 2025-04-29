Ukraine, Moldova Agree On Mutual Recognition Of Educational Documents, Academic Degrees
Taras Melnychuk, the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers, said this in a Telegram post following a government meeting, according to Ukrinform.
"The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the mutual recognition of educational documents and academic degrees, signed in Kyiv on January 25, 2025, has been approved," the statement reads.Read also: EU wants to separate accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova - Commissioner Kos
Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, and Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popsoi, signed the agreement on the mutual recognition of diplomas and academic degrees in January 2025.
