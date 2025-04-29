President's Office: US Preparing Sanctions Against Russia's Banks And 'Shadow Fleet'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk has announced that Ukraine's American partners are working on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

He said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding the United States, it is difficult to predict their policy, as it remains quite dynamic. However, we know that since Trump's inauguration, the American side has consistently prepared options for tightening sanctions,” Vlasiuk said.

Vlasiuk emphasized that American partners are currently gathering information on measures to counter the activities of Russia's shadow fleet and its defense industry.

“Banking and financial sector sanctions (against Russia – ed.) are also in preparation. Once the White House issues the directive, these sanctions updates can be implemented swiftly and will undoubtedly receive support from British partners," he added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Atlantic, did not rule out the possibility of introducing additional sanctions against Russia. The interview was recorded prior to Trump's meeting with President Zelensky at the Vatican last weekend. Following the meeting, the American leader expressed doubts that Putin is willing to end the war in Ukraine.