NATO PA Delegation Honors Victims At Kyiv Missile Strike Site

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and a delegation of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly led by its President, Marcos Perestrello, paid tribute to the victims at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook .

"Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. Thirteen civilians were killed, including a child. Homes destroyed, debris, flowers, and toys mark the site of the tragedy. [...] I showed our colleagues the true face of Russia. And Ukraine's true need: to protect people from a merciless aggressor," Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, Ukraine is fighting not only for itself; Ukrainians are fighting for the security of all of Europe.

"Together, we must stop Russian terror. Together, we must defend our shared values," Stefanchuk said.

On March 21, Stefanchuk met with Perestrello in Strasbourg to discuss continued support for Ukraine from allies.

Photo credit: com/stefanchuk