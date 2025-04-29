NATO PA Delegation Honors Victims At Kyiv Missile Strike Site
According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook .
"Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. Thirteen civilians were killed, including a child. Homes destroyed, debris, flowers, and toys mark the site of the tragedy. [...] I showed our colleagues the true face of Russia. And Ukraine's true need: to protect people from a merciless aggressor," Stefanchuk wrote.
According to him, Ukraine is fighting not only for itself; Ukrainians are fighting for the security of all of Europe.Read also: Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24: man dies in hospital, death toll rises to 13
"Together, we must stop Russian terror. Together, we must defend our shared values," Stefanchuk said.
On March 21, Stefanchuk met with Perestrello in Strasbourg to discuss continued support for Ukraine from allies.
Photo credit: com/stefanchuk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment