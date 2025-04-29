Enemy Continues Attempts To Create Buffer Zone In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces persist in efforts to establish a buffer zone in the Sumy region, targeting civilian infrastructure in resettled villages.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, the enemy continues attempts to create a buffer zone in our region but has achieved no significant success. Meanwhile, they persist in their standard tactics of destroying civilian infrastructure. Such destruction is taking place in Zhuravka and Veselivka in the Khotin community, as well as in Basivka and Novenke in the Yunakivka community," Hryhorov stated.

He further clarified that these settlements are not under Russian control and thus are not considered occupied. Civilians have been completely evacuated from the affected areas.

As reported by Ukrinform, between the morning of April 28 and the morning of April 29, Russian forces launched nearly 90 attacks across 29 settlements in 11 territorial communities of the Sumy region, resulting in the death of one person.