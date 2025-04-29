Ukraine Proposes To Expand Security Cooperation In Three Seas Format Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready to share its experience in recovering from military attacks and countering cyberattacks with the member states of the Three Seas format.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Video: President's Office

"Ukrainian experts have unique experience in protecting and restoring energy supply. The war has taught us a lot – not just how to recover after Russian missiles and bombs, but also how to handle cyberattacks and other threats. Ukraine has unique expertise and experience, and we are ready to share it. Especially now, when energy is likely to be one of the first targets in our region. Sadly, Russia is still close – and we don't see any real changes in their behavior. So we need changes on our side – we need more security cooperation. Ukraine suggests doing this through the Three Seas format," he wrote.

Ukraine ready to help Europe restore power supply – Halushchenko

Zelensky noted that this primarily concerns energy.

"We need to protect our energy infrastructure – especially near Russian borders – and set up joint emergency plans. We should check how ready we are to defend and fix energy systems if something happens," the president wrote.

At the same time, the President noted that backup power is needed. According to him, power grids, pipelines, communication systems - all critical infrastructure - should be built taking into account backup routes. So that each country can help others in a crisis.

The third point of cooperation in the Three Seas format is transport.

"Our region needs better logistics links. Just like the Baltic Sea can help when there are problems in the Black Sea, the Black Sea should also help your countries in case of a crisis. This is about more than just trade – it's about the safety of our people. And we should all have quick access to the Adriatic Sea too – in case something happens across the region. We need to learn from how Russia behaves and get prepared better," Zelensky said.

Sybiha calls on UNSC to support Ukraine's steps toward, condemn Russian terror

The Ukrainian head of state emphasized that in order to implement cooperation, lasting peace is needed, which can be achieved only by“standing united”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Three Seas Summit kicked off in Warsaw where Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the accession of Albania and Montenegro to the Three Seas Initiative as associate members, and Türkiye and Spain – as strategic partners.

The Three Seas Initiative is an international economic and infrastructure initiative that unites 13 European Union countries located at the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic Seas (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Greece). Ukraine and Moldova are associated members of the TSI. The strategic partners of the initiative include the USA, Japan, the European Commission, and Germany. The initiative aims to create a regional dialogue on various issues.

Previous Three Seas summits were held in Dubrovnik, Warsaw, Bucharest, Ljubljana, Tallinn, Sofia, Riga, Bucharest, and Vilnius.

Ukraine received the status of a participating partner in June 2022, becoming a de facto participant in the initiative.