Important For Ukraine To See New Pope's Rhetoric On War Be Clearer - Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) It is important for Ukraine that the new pontiff speaks more clearly about the Russo-Ukrainian war than his predecessor.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by religious scholar, Doctor of Theology Anatoliy Babynskyi.

"We would like the person (on the papal throne - ed.) to speak more clearly on these topics. For a Pope, whoever he is, there are always certain restrictions, barriers in public statements. Usually, the Vatican does not call the aggressor by name and they believe that this is enough," Babynskyi explained.

As the expert noted, there is an ongoing discussion in the church community about whether this approach is correct, but no sharp change in rhetoric such as direct condemnation is expected, since the Vatican seeks to maintain the position of a mediator.

“The discussion goes on because our war has raised this question very acutely: to what point can you be neutral, so as not to go into conflict with your own principles. The Vatican will still try to be a mediator at least in matters of prisoner exchange, and this limits the possibilities of verbal condemnation,” he explained.

According to the expert, Ukrainians should treat this position of the Pope with understanding.

“We must understand and accept this, because we want to bring our people back. But we expect that, despite all the restrictions, the new Pope will not make rash statements, at least in cases where he is not competent,” he noted.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian religious community hopes that under the new pontiff, the peculiarities of the Vatican's relations with the Russian Orthodox Church will be reviewed and the latter will no longer influence the attitude toward the Ukrainian church.

“We hope that the Vatican's relations with the Russian Orthodox Church will be reviewed. Until now, he has perceived Eastern Europe, heeding to the opinion of the Russian Patriarchate. For example, on whether to communicate with the OCU or not: previously the Pope had avoided contacts with the Kyiv Patriarchate, and now with the OCU. We hope that under the new Pope this course will be adjusted,” added the pundit.

According to the expert, the Vatican is sovereign in its contacts with the Russian Federation and its church, and their bilateral relations should not determine the enclave's attitude to Ukraine and its issues. Whoever becomes the new successor of the Apostle Peter, this question will constantly arise before him in one way or another, he noted, adding that some progress has already been made – in recent years, Pope Francis has already somewhat changed his rhetoric, including by agreeing to establish a joint commission between representatives of the Greek Catholic Church and the Vatican Secretariat of State.

"At its meetings, the most important issues in relations were discussed from time to time, there was an opportunity to directly ask Ukrainians, for example, about the ban on religious organizations, etc. So that this was clarified objectively, discussed professionally rather than through the media. We hope that these developments will continue," Babynskyi said.

As reported, Roman Catholic cardinals will gather for a conclave on May 7 to elect the Pope. In total, about 135 cardinals under the age of 80 from all around the world have the right to participate in the conclave and decide on who will become the next leader of the Catholic Church, home to 1.4 billion believers.