Another Ukrainian Woman, Two Children Evacuated From Syria Camp

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Main Intelligence Directorate evacuated another Ukrainian citizen and two children, who were held in a camp in Syria for the past six years.

This was reported by Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha on X , Ukrinform saw.

He noted that the operation took place upon the directions from President Volodymyr Zelensky. The group were issued passports and provided with consular support for a safe return home.

The Foreign Minister added that in total, Ukraine evacuated 14 women and 41 children from the Roj camp, completing the final evacuation of all Ukrainian citizens who requested to leave.

“Protecting the rights of our citizens abroad remains our top priority. Ukraine does not leave its people behind. We are grateful to our colleagues in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence for this successful joint operation,” the minister emphasized.

As reported, in December 2024, Ukraine evacuated another 34 people, including 15 children, from the territory of Syria through Lebanon.