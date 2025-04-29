Ukraine Draws UN Attention To Journalist Roshchyna's Death In Russian Torture Chambers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has brought the attention of UN member states to the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who was tortured to death in a Russian prison last year.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent in New York, this was stated by the Ukrainian delegation in a speech delivered by Dmytro Tymoshenko, First Secretary of Ukraine's Permanent Mission, during the general debate of the 47th session of the UN Committee on Information.

He reported that Roshchyna was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces in Zaporizhzhia region in August 2023. After months of torture and abuse, Viktoriia died in Russian captivity. Russia has yet to provide any explanation regarding the circumstances of her death.

The statement emphasized that at least 30 Ukrainian journalists remain illegally imprisoned in Russia, and since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, at least 102 media workers have been killed, including seven from foreign media outlets.

"The aggressive Russian war against Ukraine is accompanied by a systematic campaign of disinformation and propaganda. Russian state media spread content that dehumanizes Ukrainians and justifies acts of genocide," Tymoshenko stressed.

Ukraine called on the international community to distinguish professional journalism from propaganda, to strengthen protection for truthful journalism, and to resolutely expose disinformation used to justify aggression.

“Disinformation and propaganda must be clearly distinguished from professional journalism. Russia seeks to blur this line, labeling propagandists as journalists while treating real journalists as a threat,” the diplomat noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, was returned with some internal organs missing; in the accompanying documents, she was listed as an "unidentified male individual."

The fact of Roshchyna's death became known on October 10, 2024. According to a letter from the Russian Ministry of Defense received by her family on that day, the journalist died on September 19. She had been included in prisoner exchange lists. Law enforcement authorities have classified the criminal case concerning her disappearance as a war crime involving intentional murder.