Russians Ramping Up Pressure In Toretsk Sector, Deploying Infantry At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces are ramping up pressure on the Ukrainian defensive lines in the Toretsk sector, deploying infantry groups even during the night.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko on Telegram , where he also shared a related video.

“The enemy is increasing pressure on the defensive line near Toretsk, deploying infantry groups during nighttime hours. Therefore, strike UAV crews are working at the limits of their capabilities – day and night,” the message states.

Pivnenko released a video compilation showing night operations by FPV drone operators from the unmanned systems battalion of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade.

“Enemy personnel, ATVs, motorcycles, civilian cars, trucks, APCs, IFVs, and tanks – everything hostile in the strike zone of our units will be destroyed,” Pivnenko emphasized.

Russians attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses in Novopavlivka sector – military

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 75 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops have been recorded since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues along five front-line directions.

Photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine