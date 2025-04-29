Russian Forces Amassing Manpower, Attempting To Cross Oskil River National Guard

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces are continuing to build up manpower and are attempting to cross the Oskil River in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated during a live broadcast by National Guard Spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk.

"The enemy has been trying for a long time to cross the Oskil river. We saw large armored assaults in the area of Pishchane and Kolisnykivka as far back as late last year, and now fighting continues to the northeast of Kupiansk, where the enemy is trying both to cross the Oskil and expand its foothold on the right bank – particularly in the areas of Dvorichna and Fyholivka. Our servicemen are recording periodic assault attempts and efforts to concentrate infantry forces. Additionally, the enemy is carrying out engineering work to prepare for further crossings and assaults, including gathering equipment for river crossings," Muzychuk said.

He noted that in the area of responsibility of the National Guard units operating in the Kupiansk sector, between three and seven assaults are recorded daily.

"Our troops report that this primarily involves the use of artillery, drones, and engineering units aiming to build pontoon bridges or use other means to move infantry or, occasionally, even equipment across the river," Muzychuk added.

Russians ramping up pressure insector, deploying infantry at night

He also reported that in the northern border area of Kharkiv region, particularly near Vovchansk, Russian forces are conducting low-intensity combat operations: "On average, about 4–5 attacks per day, most of them occurring directly near Vovchansk."

Since the beginning of the month, over 200 Russian infantrymen have been lost in the area - including both wounded and killed.

"The main force the enemy relies on here continues to be infantry groups," the Spokesperson emphasized.

Muzychuk also noted that near Vovchansk, the Russians are actively using aviation and guided aerial bombs to strike Ukrainian Defense Forces positions.

"In April alone, our troops destroyed around 50 armored vehicles in this area - a relatively modest number. Other destroyed assets included vehicles and missile systems - artillery or MLRS, which the enemy uses to strike or prepare for assaults," he said.

Muzychuk further reported that to the west of Vovchansk, Russian troops are attempting assaults aimed at capturing elevated positions to gain fire control and improve artillery effectiveness.

Enemy pushing toward border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk regions – Voloshyn

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 75 combat engagements were recorded between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops since the beginning of the day, with fighting ongoing along five front-line directions.