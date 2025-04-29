Melting Mountains, Rising Peril: UN Warns Pakistan Of Glacier Crisis

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a high-profile event marking World Water Day 2025, UNESCO, in collaboration with the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) and other partners, launched the United Nations World Water Development Report 2025, sounding a dire warning about the rapid melting of glaciers and its catastrophic impact on countries like Pakistan.

Held under the theme“Protecting Glaciers”, the event brought together climate experts, researchers, diplomats, and academia to spotlight the vital yet endangered role of glaciers as the planet's freshwater towers.

The 2025 report, titled“Mountains and Glaciers: Water Towers of the World,” highlights that glaciers store nearly 69% of the Earth's freshwater. However, accelerating climate change is causing them to melt at unprecedented rates, posing an imminent threat to global food security, water supply, and human well-being.

Glacial Meltdown: A Threat to Pakistan's Lifelines

The report warns that countries like Pakistan, which rely heavily on glacial melt from the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindu Kush, face severe risks. These include:

Reduced water availability for agriculture and drinking

Hydropower disruption

Increased flood and drought cycles

Opening the event, UNESCO Pakistan head Mr. Kar-Hing Anthony Tam called glaciers“the water towers of the Earth,” stressing that their rapid retreat is not just an environmental crisis, but a threat to global stability.

National Voices Call for Urgent Action

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, underscored the role of research, education, and policy in safeguarding glaciers.“We must protect these natural assets through science and collaboration,” he said.

Dr. Hafsa Rasheed, Director General of PCRWR, added that Pakistan's water resources are critically endangered by glacier loss.“This is not merely an environmental issue-it's a national priority,” she asserted, calling for expanded data collection, scientific research, and regional cooperation.

Italian Ambassador Ms. Marilina Armellin shared Italy's efforts to update its national glacier registry to better understand climate impacts and pledged continued support for Pakistan's water management and climate resilience efforts.

UNESCO Chair Professor Dr. Muhammad Abid emphasized the role of academic institutions in shaping future water policies and urged youth to lead sustainable water use initiatives.

Youth Engagement and Research Recognition

The event also featured inter-university research and video competitions, which saw enthusiastic participation from students nationwide. The best entries were showcased, underscoring the importance of involving youth in water conservation and climate action.

A Global Call to Action

Speakers at the event stressed that protecting glaciers is not just an ecological responsibility but a moral and global imperative. With the climate crisis escalating, collective and immediate action is essential to secure freshwater for future generations.

The event was jointly organised by UNESCO, PCRWR, the UNESCO Chair for Integrated Water Resources Management (COMSATS Wah Campus), and the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO.