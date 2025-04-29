Indian Government's Ban On Pakistani Digital Media Outlets Is Deeply Concerning: Digimap

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad: The Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) in official statement strongly condemns the Indian government's move to restrict access to Pakistani YouTube channels, social media platforms, and independent digital media outlets. Among those affected is Naya Daur TV, along with several others that have recently promoted balanced, research-based, and peace-driven narratives.

These platforms have resisted parroting state-sponsored views and instead offered nuanced analysis of regional tensions, consistently calling for dialogue, restraint, and de-escalation between India and Pakistan. Sadly, these efforts have been met with censorship and bans.

Sabookh Syed, President of DigiMAP, stated:“Silencing independent voices does not safeguard democracy - it weakens it. By shutting down moderate and peace-oriented platforms, the Indian government is not preventing conflict; it is empowering extremism. This is not merely a media issue - it is a matter of peace and stability in South Asia.”

Ali Waris, Editor at Naya Daur, added:“Our platforms have endured offensive, racist, and abusive comments from Indian users - and yet, we chose dialogue over censorship. Unfortunately, that spirit of tolerance has not been reciprocated.”

DigiMAP maintains that these bans are a direct assault on freedom of expression, inter-state dialogue, and democratic principles. When states suppress independent journalism, they create an information vacuum that is quickly filled by hate-driven, unregulated voices - and the consequences can be devastating.

It urges international media rights organizations, civil society, and democratic governments to take immediate notice of this troubling trend. Such actions threaten not only journalism, but also human dignity and the prospects for peace in the region.

DigiMAP remains committed to open dialogue, mutual respect, and the pursuit of peace.