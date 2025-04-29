403
Solaralm Launches Referral Program To Reward Solar Companies For Partnering Together
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Solaralm, a leading provider of solar appointments and lead generation solutions for the renewable energy industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new Referral Partner Program. This innovative initiative is designed to reward solar companies for referring other solar businesses to Solaralm's high-performing appointment booking services.
Solaralm, under the leadership of CEO Haider Janjua, has quickly gained a reputation for delivering qualified solar appointments that drive measurable growth for solar installers and sales teams across the United States. With the referral program, Solaralm aims to empower solar professionals to grow together through strategic collaboration and mutual success.
“We believe in the power of partnerships. The solar industry is built on innovation and trust, and our referral program is an extension of that spirit,” said Haider Janjua, CEO of Solaralm.“This program is not just about incentives-it's about building a community of solar businesses working together to accelerate the adoption of clean energy.”
How the Referral Program Works
The Solaralm Referral Program is simple and transparent:
This initiative supports Solaralm's mission to transform how solar companies find and connect with homeowners who are ready to go solar. By streamlining the process of booking solar appointments , Solaralm ensures that sales teams spend less time chasing leads and more time closing deals.
Why Join the Program?
About Solaralm
Solaralm is a performance-driven solar appointments and lead generation provider that connects solar energy companies with homeowners actively seeking solar solutions. With a focus on quality, compliance, and conversion, Solaralm delivers appointment setting services that drive ROI for its partners. Founded by entrepreneur and solar industry expert Haider Janjua, Solaralm is committed to fueling the growth of solar adoption across the U.S. through data-driven strategies and customer-centric service.
- Refer a Solar Company: Existing Solaralm clients or partners can refer another solar company that would benefit from Solaralm's solar appointments services.
Earn Rewards: Once the referred company signs up and completes their onboarding, the referring partner receives a monetary reward or service credit.
Unlimited Potential: There's no cap on the number of companies that can be referred-participants can continue to earn for every successful introduction.
This initiative supports Solaralm's mission to transform how solar companies find and connect with homeowners who are ready to go solar. By streamlining the process of booking solar appointments , Solaralm ensures that sales teams spend less time chasing leads and more time closing deals.
Why Join the Program?
- Help networks grow their solar business with vetted, high-quality leads .
Strengthen industry relationships by promoting a trusted appointment setting partner .
Earn rewards while supporting clean energy expansion
About Solaralm
Solaralm is a performance-driven solar appointments and lead generation provider that connects solar energy companies with homeowners actively seeking solar solutions. With a focus on quality, compliance, and conversion, Solaralm delivers appointment setting services that drive ROI for its partners. Founded by entrepreneur and solar industry expert Haider Janjua, Solaralm is committed to fueling the growth of solar adoption across the U.S. through data-driven strategies and customer-centric service.
Legal Disclaimer:
