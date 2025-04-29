403
Vietjet Expands Asia-Pacific Network With New Direct Routes To Japan And China
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 29, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, has welcomed a brand-new Airbus A321neo ACF aircraft, expanding its modern fleet. Coinciding with the launch of new direct routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan, these strategic developments underscore Vietjet's 2025 growth vision, offering Indian travelers even more convenient options to explore Southeast and Northeast Asia.
To celebrate these milestones, Vietjet is offering promotional Eco-class fares starting from INR11 plus taxes and fees for flights from India to Vietnam. These special fares are available for booking every Friday until December 31, 2025, for travel during the same period (excluding peak periods and national holidays). Bookings can be made via or the Vietjet Air mobile app.
Vietjet's latest Airbus A321neo ACF touched down at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on April 25, 2025, following its delivery flight from Hamburg, Germany. This marks the third new aircraft added to Vietjet's fleet since the beginning of the year. The airline is set to continue its fleet expansion with additional deliveries from Airbus and Boeing throughout 2025, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining one of the most modern and efficient fleets in the Asia-Pacific region.
At the same time, Vietjet has strengthened its international flight network with the successful launch of its latest non-stop services between Vietnam and Japan, linking Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya and Fukuoka. This expansion follows the launch of direct flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City last month, as well as four new routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Beijing and Guangzhou in China recently.
Vietjet currently operates 10 India-Vietnam routes, offering a total of 78 flights per week-making it the airline with the most extensive flight network between the two countries. These routes connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnam's key destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang
Through continuous fleet and international flight network growth, Vietjet is enhancing travel convenience while promoting cultural and economic exchange across the Asia-Pacific region. The airline continues to affirm its position as a leading new-age carrier, connecting Vietnam with key global destinations.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
