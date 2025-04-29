Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Pakistan Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations

2025-04-29 03:08:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed bilateral relations and means to develop them with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. (end)
MENAFN29042025000071011013ID1109488196

