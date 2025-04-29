403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Pakistan Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed bilateral relations and means to develop them with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. (end)
res
res
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment