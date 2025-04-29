403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Cabinet Declares June 5-9 As Eid Al-Adha Holiday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has decided to suspend work across all state bodies and public institutions from June 5-9 to mark the Islamic Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Cabinet said on Tuesday.
Government employees will report back to work on Tuesday, June 10, while workplaces of "unconventional" nature will determine their holidays as they see fit, the Cabinet agreed amid its weekly session presided over by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet then proceeded to look into a letter addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, in which the latter expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown to him during his official state visit to Kuwait earlier this month.
In his letter, the Egyptian President expected the visit to be a catalyst towards more progress in bilateral relations, saying that it would bear fruit by paving the way for greater cooperation between Kuwait and Cairo.
On the local front, the Cabinet was informed that His Highness the Amir will attend and sponsor Wednesday (tomorrow) a Kuwait University graduation ceremony for students with honors for the academic years 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.
The Cabinet then went on to heap praise on a major security crackdown against the "illegal" practice of cryptocurrency mining, an activity that is strictly prohibited by Kuwaiti law due to its adverse effect on the national power grid, which could overtax power generators and subsequently lead to outages affecting residential and industrial areas alike.
The Cabinet also approved a decision to strip Kuwaiti citizenship off of a number of individuals, based on the works and findings of a national committee formed to investigate the matter. (end)
nam
Government employees will report back to work on Tuesday, June 10, while workplaces of "unconventional" nature will determine their holidays as they see fit, the Cabinet agreed amid its weekly session presided over by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet then proceeded to look into a letter addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, in which the latter expressed his gratitude for the hospitality shown to him during his official state visit to Kuwait earlier this month.
In his letter, the Egyptian President expected the visit to be a catalyst towards more progress in bilateral relations, saying that it would bear fruit by paving the way for greater cooperation between Kuwait and Cairo.
On the local front, the Cabinet was informed that His Highness the Amir will attend and sponsor Wednesday (tomorrow) a Kuwait University graduation ceremony for students with honors for the academic years 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.
The Cabinet then went on to heap praise on a major security crackdown against the "illegal" practice of cryptocurrency mining, an activity that is strictly prohibited by Kuwaiti law due to its adverse effect on the national power grid, which could overtax power generators and subsequently lead to outages affecting residential and industrial areas alike.
The Cabinet also approved a decision to strip Kuwaiti citizenship off of a number of individuals, based on the works and findings of a national committee formed to investigate the matter. (end)
nam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment