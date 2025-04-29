Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Eye Closer Ties


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Means of boosting bilateral cooperation in industry and mineral resources was discussed on Tuesday between Kuwait's Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef.
Strategic points of common concern, mainly industrial integration in line with the two countries' national ambitious visions, were dealt with, the Ministry of Oil said in a statement.
The meeting stressed the need of functioning available advanced industrial potential of both countries to develop an integrated model that contributes to enhancing technical collaboration and sharing expertise, it noted. This aims to keep pace with sustainable development goals and economic plans approved in the GCC members. (end)
