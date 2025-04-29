403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Eye Closer Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Means of boosting bilateral cooperation in industry and mineral resources was discussed on Tuesday between Kuwait's Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef.
Strategic points of common concern, mainly industrial integration in line with the two countries' national ambitious visions, were dealt with, the Ministry of Oil said in a statement.
The meeting stressed the need of functioning available advanced industrial potential of both countries to develop an integrated model that contributes to enhancing technical collaboration and sharing expertise, it noted. This aims to keep pace with sustainable development goals and economic plans approved in the GCC members. (end)
nsa
Strategic points of common concern, mainly industrial integration in line with the two countries' national ambitious visions, were dealt with, the Ministry of Oil said in a statement.
The meeting stressed the need of functioning available advanced industrial potential of both countries to develop an integrated model that contributes to enhancing technical collaboration and sharing expertise, it noted. This aims to keep pace with sustainable development goals and economic plans approved in the GCC members. (end)
nsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment