Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LIVE MATCH: Arsenal Vs PSG UEFA Champions League

2025-04-29 03:06:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Champions League The Peninsula Online

London: The French champions head back to London on Tuesday clubs' Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Arsenal produced a fantastic quarter final showing by eliminating current holders Real Madrid with home and away wins, while PSG also won home and away against an incredibly inspired Aston Villa side.

The Gunners' Spanish coach Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to "bring your boots" and kick every ball as the Gunners prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain with a place in the Champions League final at stake.

Luis Enrique says Paris Saint-Germain are "a much better team" since October's defeat to Arsenal ahead of the clubs' Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Follow all the match excitement and highlights here.

Atmosphere around the Emirates Stadium before kick off

LINE-UPS

Arsenal: Raya Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.
Subs: Neto, Setford, White, Tierney, Zinchenko, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.
Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Hernandez, Beraldo, Kimpembe, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Barcola, Mbaye, Ramos.

