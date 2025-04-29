LIVE MATCH: Arsenal Vs PSG UEFA Champions League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #Champions League The Peninsula Online

London: The French champions head back to London on Tuesday clubs' Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Arsenal produced a fantastic quarter final showing by eliminating current holders Real Madrid with home and away wins, while PSG also won home and away against an incredibly inspired Aston Villa side.

The Gunners' Spanish coach Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans to "bring your boots" and kick every ball as the Gunners prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain with a place in the Champions League final at stake.

Luis Enrique says Paris Saint-Germain are "a much better team" since October's defeat to Arsenal ahead of the clubs' Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Atmosphere around the Emirates Stadium before kick off

LINE-UPS

Arsenal: Raya Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Setford, White, Tierney, Zinchenko, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Hernandez, Beraldo, Kimpembe, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Barcola, Mbaye, Ramos.