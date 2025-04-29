P3 Media Named Google Premier Partner For 2025, Recognized Among Top 3% Of Agencies Worldwide
P3's Paid Media Acceleration program has powered over $2 billion in client revenue to date. New clients see an average ROAS improvement of 51% within the first six months, with Google Ads serving as a cornerstone of their cross-channel strategy.
"I like to say that excellence is table stakes," said Ben Vandal, Director of Paid Media. "This distinction is a great benchmark of our media portfolio performance versus other agencies, but the true value we bring to our clients is how closely we work with them to achieve the best possible results."
As a performance-driven Premier Partner, P3 Media focuses not just on launching effective campaigns, but on truly maximizing return on ad spend-often by combining advanced AI-driven tools with proprietary auditing techniques that monitor how big ad platforms actually use client money when "optimizing."
"Any agency can turn on a PMax campaign and make a pretty good reporting dashboard," said Aanarav Sareen, CEO and Cofounder of P3 Media. "What distinguishes our approach is that we examine the efficacy of every single dollar spent-even on AI-allocated campaigns-and then work hand-in-glove with our clients to build a strategy that can achieve maximum ROAS within their budget."
For more about P3 Media's performance marketing programs, visit pthreemedia .
