Lawmakers Kickoff Cannabis Unity Week As Advocates Return To Capitol Hill To Call For Federal Cannabis Reform

Photo Cred: Ben Droz

The Cannabis Unity Coalition Hosts Multi-Day Activism Event that Includes a Press Conference, Lobby Day, and White House Rally to Free Those Still Incarcerated

- Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (MN-05)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Download Photos + Videos from the Week

As Americans across the country celebrated the 4/20 cannabis holiday last week, tens of thousands of people sat in prisons incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses, licensed cannabis businesses struggled, and the federal government's cannabis reclassification process remained stalled. But this week, lawmakers and advocates are gathering on Capitol Hill to harness their movements' momentum and enact change.

Mobilizing the 70% of the public that supports legalization into political pressure, the Cannabis Unity Coalition - the largest bipartisan alliance of advocacy, industry, and grassroots organizations - is leading Cannabis Unity Week of Action this week, taking place April 29–May 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The multi-day event brings together advocates, impacted individuals, and industry leaders to pressure Congress and the Trump administration to fully legalize cannabis and deliver retroactive relief to those harmed by outdated prohibition-era policies.

Advocates started the week today with a congressional press conference at the House Press Triangle, where they were joined by Congressional Cannabis Caucus members Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nevada), alongside other representatives who spoke about current legislative efforts. The press conference was followed by a welcome ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

“It's a pleasure to join the Cannabis Unity Coalition on Capitol Hill to call for federal cannabis reform,” said Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-01).“As Co-Chair of the Cannabis Caucus, I am dedicated to working with advocates to modernize the government's outdated approach to cannabis and ensure that common-sense legislation is advanced in Congress.”

“It's beyond time to legalize cannabis nationwide and expunge records for those incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses,” said Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (MN-05), newly elected co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus. "I'm incredibly grateful for the partnership of the members of the Cannabis Unity Coalition and look forward to working together to get this done."

As part of their 4/20 clemency campaign with LPP, members of Ben & Jerry's advocacy team joined to help build awareness and mobilize grassroots efforts to demand clemency from governors across the country.

Wednesday will be dedicated to our Lobby Day where attendees will meet with their elected officials on Capitol Hill to advocate for cannabis reform, particularly the newly reintroduced STATES 2.0 Act and PREPARE Act. Coalition partners have planned meetings with elected officials from both parties in the House and Senate including Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), Sen. Andy Kim (D-New Jersey), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina), Rep. Tom McClintock (R-California), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), and other offices to call for the full legalization of cannabis, the removal of criminal penalties, and retroactive relief.

Events will conclude Thursday evening with a Cannabis Freedom Rally outside the White House from 4-9 p.m. to honor those still incarcerated for cannabis and demand their freedom via presidential clemency. The rally will feature previously incarcerated activists like Donte West, Kyle Page, and Deshaun Durham, who was granted cannabis clemency by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly at the end of last year. These activists will lend their voices to the actions and share their powerful stories.

The Cannabis Unity Coalition is made up of a broad array of advocate groups span across political boundaries and includes Last Prisoner Project (LPP), members of the Marijuana Justice Coalition (MJC) like Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), Veterans Cannabis Coalition, and Parabola Center; members of the Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA) like the Reason Foundation and Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP); Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), which is a member of both coalitions; and industry groups like, National Craft Cannabis Coalition, National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA), Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA), Asian Cannabis Roundtable, and National Association of Black Cannabis Lawyers (NABCL); other organizaitons include Freedom Grow, Marijuana Justice, Doctors for Drug Policy Reform, United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), Supernova Women, Minorities for Medical Marijuana, DCMJ, Just Leadership USA (JLUSA), National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, National Coalition for Drug Legalization and the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), Mission Green, Latinas in Cannabis, the Equity Trade Network, Cannademix, and Free My Weed Man.

Those who can't join us in D.C. can still participate virtually by contacting your federal representatives and asking them to #DecriminalizeNow , urging your governor to grant clemency to those in your state still incarcerated for cannabis, and following along through our livestream. Learn more and take action at LPP/CannabisUnityWeek.

Stephen J Post

Last Prisoner Project

+1 513-827-2340

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.