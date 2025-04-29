SEABOURN ANNOUNCES 145-DAY 2027 WORLD CRUISE: AUSTRALIA & SOUTH PACIFIC PANORAMA ON SEABOURN QUEST

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The voyage will feature two maiden calls, five overnight stays, four immersive optional Seabourn Journeys, and signature Seabourn experiences and exclusive events.

"We invite travelers to embark on our 2027 World Cruise and discover the most awe-inspiring and extraordinary destinations across Australia, New Zealand, Polynesia, and beyond," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "This voyage invites guests to explore and create lasting connections with both the extraordinary places we visit, and the people and cultures that bring them to life. Along the way, guests will enjoy Seabourn's signature style of luxury travel at sea, elevated by the intuitive, personalized service delivered by our incredible onboard team."

Voyage highlights: Roundtrip from Miami to 67 destinations and 19 countries



Overnight Stays : Lima (Callao), Peru; Hobart, Australia; Papeete, French Polynesia; Sydney and Darwin, Australia

Maiden Ports : Wallaroo, Australia, and Whangarei, New Zealand

Optional mid-voyage Seabourn Journeys : Land-based, multi-day experiences in Machu Picchu, the Galápagos Islands, Easter Island, and Uluru in Australia Scenic Cruising : The dramatic Kimberley Coast of Australia and Fiordland National Park in New Zealand

Select Destination Highlights:



Whangārei, New Zealand (Maiden Port) - Whangārei has a rich history, starting as a timber-milling site in the early 1800s and later becoming a hub for the kauri-gum trade and shipbuilding. Guests will enjoy the port's rich arts and cultural experiences available, such as the Whangārei Museum including Kiwi House, and the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery. It is also home to the stunning Whangārei Falls, a 26-meter-high waterfall with beautiful viewpoints.



Wallaroo, Australia (Maiden Port) - Nestled on the picturesque Yorke Peninsula in South Australia, Wallaroo offers a captivating blend of history, natural beauty, and coastal charm. Guests can explore the Wallaroo Heritage and Nautical Museum or relax on the beautiful North Beach.



The Kimberley, Australia - Scenic cruising of the Kimberley Coast offers a breathtaking journey through one of Australia's most remote and pristine regions. Guests will witness dramatic landscapes, including rugged cliffs, cascading waterfalls, while navigating through crystal-clear waters. The experience is enriched by the region's traditional land-owner heritage and abundant wildlife.



Norfolk Island, Australia - A remote island in the South Pacific Ocean east of Australia, Norfolk Island boasts a rich history, having been settled by Polynesians around 400 AD and later claimed by Captain Cook in 1774. Today, the island is known for its lush landscapes, historic sites, and unique cultural heritage.



Callao (Lima), Peru (Overnight) - The capital of Peru, Lima stands as one of the most significant cities in South America and is renowned for its exceptional cuisine and proximity to remarkable Inca artifacts. Founded in 1535, it seamlessly blends its UNESCO-inscribed Spanish Colonial heritage with modern architecture. The historic Plaza de Armas is surrounded by well-preserved colonial buildings, contrasting with the contemporary structures in newer districts.

Transit of Panama Canal – The 145-day voyage will include two transits of the historic Panama Canal, one of the great engineering marvels of the modern world. Guests will enjoy a front-row view of this unforgettable passage connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Signature Experiences:

Shopping with the Chef - Led by Seabourn's culinary team, the signature Shopping with the Chef experience offers guests a behind-the-scenes look at local markets, where they can discover regional ingredients and culinary traditions alongside the experts who bring them to life on board. The popular excursion will be offered in 11 ports, including Sydney, Auckland, and Papeete.

Shorter World Cruise Option: 126 days

Guests may opt for a shorter 126-day World Cruise option, disembarking in Long Beach on May 11, 2027. This option is ideal for guests who wish to end their voyage on the West Coast of the U.S.

Full World Cruise Benefits and Amenities

Guests who book either the full 145- or 126-day World Cruise will receive a meticulously curated, value-packed menu of complimentary benefits and amenities:



Upgraded Stream Wi-Fi packages, powered by Starlink (two devices)

Included medical services package, valued at $1,000USD

Exclusive private dining experiences and sensational tasting menus

Expanded and enhanced Special Events, exclusive to full World Cruise guests

Up to $10,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite^

Included Round-trip Business or First-Class Air✝

Unlimited laundry, wet cleaning, and pressing on board

One-night pre-cruise hotel stay

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Gala Bon Voyage dinner: Stay tuned for details of this guest favorite event, transformed for 2027

Personal Valet® luggage shipping service

50% Reduced Deposit at booking✝

Special President's Event Exclusive World Cruise pillow gifts

✝In select markets.

^Value determined by suite level.

Early Booking Advantage: Guests who book on or before May 14, 2025, can save up to 10 percent with Seabourn's Early Booking Advantage. Certain restrictions apply.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK ).

