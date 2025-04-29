PRINCE GEORGE's COUNTY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARDS WAVE OF EMPOWERING COMMUNITY CONTINUES WITH FOURTH AMERICAN JOB CENTER JOB AND RESOURCE LAB GRAND OPENING IN BRENTWOOD, MARYLAND

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Local and state officials, community leaders, and residents gathered at the Brentwood Municipal Town Center, 3712 Utah Avenue, to celebrate the inauguration of the new lab. Mayor Rocio Treminio-Lopez extended a warm welcome, emphasizing the importance of this initiative. During the public tour, Shelley Dorsey, Town Administrator of Brentwood, showcased the broad range of services and resources available to residents.

Walter Simmons, Employ Prince George's , President and CEO, highlighted the lab's mission, stressing its pivotal role in the community, stating, "Now more than ever, communities have to come together. Our federal government is laying off tons of Federal Workers. Unfortunately, Maryland and Prince George's County heavily depend on the federal government workforce. With these impacted Federal Workers being laid off, sometimes with no resources, these Job and Resource Labs in their communities provide mental and physical health and wellness to let them know they are supported while giving resources to transition their careers."

Senator Malcolm Augustine expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, emphasizing the significance of supporting initiatives that benefit the community and its workforce. "We are partners. We often work with Employ Prince George's to ensure that we have policies that support the work they are doing and support other people in our county. This includes budgeting to keep them engaged in their roles and careers, as they play an important role in our schools, too," Senator Augustine stated during his address to attendees.

This sentiment was echoed by many, including Jamie Gunnell, Employ Prince George's, Director of Community Development, who remarked on the current environment, stating, "In times of uncertainty, it is crucial to provide resources and opportunities for those affected by workforce changes like the Labs in Laurel, New Carrollton, District Heights and now Brentwood . Additionally, our efforts to bring resources to the residents reach beyond our labs with our American Job Center Mobile Unit; we're bringing the resources to all 27 County Municipalities."

The partnership between Employ Prince George's , the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board , and the American Job Center Community Network demonstrated a commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology and comprehensive employment services to combat unemployment and underemployment in Prince George's County.

The Job and Resource Lab in Brentwood stood as more than just a community hub; it signified a commitment to economic growth and prosperity. By offering state-of-the-art technology and essential employment resources, this initiative aimed to not only address immediate needs but also pave the way for a thriving future in Brentwood.

The continued core mission of the Job & Resource Labs is to empower individuals through training, certification opportunities, and access to innovative technology. This initiative not only benefited job seekers but also provided advantages for municipalities and employers, fostering economic development and sustainable growth in the region.

To join in the partnership in shaping a brighter future for Prince George's County residents. For more information about the American Job Center Community Network and its Job & Resource Labs, please visit .

For Brentwood Grand Opening footage, visit

About Employ Prince George's:

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employpg.

About Prince George's County American Job Center Community Network:

The Prince George's County American Job Center Community Network is a collaborative network operated by Employ Prince George's, connecting jobseekers to training and employment opportunities across Prince George's County, Maryland. Leveraging the core principle of PARTNERSHIP, the network combines government funding with community resources to provide high-quality career services, education, and training to empower individuals in the county.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's