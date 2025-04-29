TRREB Statement On The 2025 Federal Election

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of our approximately 70,000 REALTOR® Members, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on their victory in the 2025 federal election.

Prime Minister Carney's leadership comes at a pivotal time for Canada, as the country faces significant challenges, including the U.S. trade disruption and ongoing concerns around housing affordability and supply. TRREB is encouraged by the Liberal Party's commitment to addressing the housing crisis, and we look forward to working collaboratively with the new government to implement solutions that increase housing supply, streamline development approvals, and improve access to homeownership.

As the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) continues to grow, it's critical that we work together to ensure housing remains attainable for all residents. TRREB is committed to supporting initiatives that promote fair and equitable property taxation, reduce barriers for first-time homebuyers, and expand housing options throughout the province.

We also extend our congratulations to all Members of Parliament elected in the GTA. TRREB looks forward to engaging with you in building a more affordable, inclusive, and sustainable housing market for all Canadians.

Elechia Barry-Sproule

President, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

