Esha Oza To Lead UAE In ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier

Star all-rounder Esha Oza will lead the UAE Women's team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 which will be played in Bangkok, Thailand, next month.

The all-important qualifier will be preceded by a four-nation tournament which will feature UAE, hosts Thailand, Kuwait and Hong Kong.

The four-nation tournament – Thailand International Quad Series – will begin on May 3.

The UAE will play Hong Kong on the same day. The Esha Oza-led side will then take on Kuwait on May 4 and Thailand on May 5.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier will commence from May 9. A total of nine teams have been divided in three groups, each group consists of three teams.

Each team will play the other two teams in their group twice, the top teams' from the three groups will then contest in a three-team triangular tournament – the top two teams at the end of the triangular contest will secure their spots in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

UAE who feature in Group B along with Malaysia and Qatar, play Malaysia on the opening day of the qualifier and on May 13. They take on Qatar on 10 May and 15 May.

UAE squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 and four-nation tournament – Thailand: Esha Oza (captain), Al-Maseera Jahangir, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Keziah Sabin, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper), Udeni Dona and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Support staff: Subha Venkataraman (manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach), Merin Saji (physiotherapist).

Thailand International Quad Series, Thailand – UAE's matches:

3 May – UAE vs Hong Kong, Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

4 May – UAE vs Kuwait, Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

6 May – Thailand vs UAE, Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand – UAE matches:

9 May – UAE vs Malaysia, Bangkok

10 May – UAE vs Qatar, Bangkok

13 May – UAE vs Malaysia, Bangkok

15 May – UAE vs Qatar, Bangkok

*18 May – Group A 1st vs Group B 1st, Bangkok

*19 May – Group C 1st vs Group B 1st, Bangkok

*If UAE finish as Group B 1st, Bangkok