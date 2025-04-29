UAE: New Interactive Garden With Over 10,000 Butterflies To Open In Abu Dhabi This September

For the love of butterflies-a new interactive reserve that houses over 10,000 of them will open in Abu Dhabi this September.

Located next to the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi at Al Qana, the reserve will offer a unique natural experience, serving as a vital addition to the tourism, education, and environmental landscape in the emirate.

Paul Hamilton, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Butterfly Garden , stated that the garden's main goal is to create an environment that accurately mimics the natural habitats of butterflies to ensure their survival and flourishing in a safe setting.

He emphasised that the garden is not merely a tourist attraction but a nature reserve aimed at deepening understanding of ecosystem interconnectivity and inspiring visitors to engage with nature in a meaningful way.

What to expect?

Besides the thousands of butterflies, the reserve will feature lush tropical landscapes within climate-controlled domes designed to simulate diverse ecosystems from around the world.

The butterfly reserve will be divided into two zones-Asia and the Americas-focusing on species native to each region.

The Asia dome will host species like parakeets, koi carp, and a variety of Asian insects. Visitors will be surrounded by butterflies as they explore the dome, offering them memorable photo opportunities.

