Dubai: New Parking Spaces, Exit, Entry Points In Al Barsha Cut Travel Time To Under 1 Minute

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of road and traffic enhancements on Street 34 in Al Barsha South 1.

RTA said on Tuesday key enhancements include the development of four new entry and exit points along Street 34 in Al Barsha South. This is designed to ease vehicle movement and reduce inbound and outbound travel time from five minutes to under one minute.

The works also involved the construction of continuous sidewalks along the street and the addition of 158 new parking spaces to better serve residents.“These improvements aim to streamline parking activity, limit random roadside parking and vehicle movement, and enhance overall traffic safety throughout the neighbourhood,” RTA noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

RTA also constructed a new U-turn at the junction of Street 34 and Al Hadaeq Street to improve traffic flow, provide more direct access for residents, and maximise the efficiency of the newly developed entry and exit points. This upgrade has successfully reduced travel time in and out of the area from five minutes to just one.

“The recent rapid enhancements in Al Barsha South are part of RTA's broader efforts to ensure safer and more efficient traffic movement in Dubai, especially within residential communities,” said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, adding:“These upgrades align with the vision of our leadership to elevate quality of life by delivering reliable, safe mobility infrastructure and fostering a fully integrated, sustainable urban environment.”

He added:“The enhancements have eased traffic flow and reduced congestion at key intersections. As part of our ongoing commitment to pedestrian safety, RTA has constructed seven pedestrian crossings strategically distributed across internal roads. These crossings are specifically designed to minimise unsafe conflict points between vehicles and pedestrians, particularly in high-density residential areas such as Al Barsha South.”