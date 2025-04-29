Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Cardinals To Miss Conclave For Health Reasons: Vatican


2025-04-29 02:31:21
Vatican City: Two Catholic cardinals will miss the conclave next week to elect a successor to Pope Francis because of health issues, the Vatican said on Tuesday, without naming them. A total of 135 cardinals are eligible to vote. If all the others attend, there will be 133 cardinals present for the secret ballot in the Sistine Chapel, which begins on May 7.

